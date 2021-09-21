Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 60,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 31.5% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 202,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

OTIS stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. 4,192,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

