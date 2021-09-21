Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Short Interest Update

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,165. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.