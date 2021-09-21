Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce $8.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $9.45 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of LAZR stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 2,467,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after buying an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,414 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $65,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,674,000 after acquiring an additional 249,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 900.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after buying an additional 1,431,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

