Insider Selling: Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 958,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $321.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Athersys by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Athersys by 20.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Athersys by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Athersys by 36.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

