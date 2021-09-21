Omni Price Tops $3.03 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $1,802.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00007425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00363142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,267 coins and its circulating supply is 562,951 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

