8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 877 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $21,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 531,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,631. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 8X8 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.