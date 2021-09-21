Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $75,876.75 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $75,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Angela Fyfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76.

Shares of Apria stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,284. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

