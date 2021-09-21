Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Usio stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 144,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

