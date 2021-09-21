Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,688. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at $105,286,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $72,643,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

