Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PLBC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $179.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga bought 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.