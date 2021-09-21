Connectome Tops 1-Day Volume of $981,799.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Connectome has a market capitalization of $114,390.86 and approximately $981,799.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00124518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043968 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.