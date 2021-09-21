Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 740,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:WMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 318,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. Research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

