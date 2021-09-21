NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Declares Dividend of $0.66

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6628 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 7,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

