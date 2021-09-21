e-Gulden Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $96.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $96.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00362309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,639 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,377 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

