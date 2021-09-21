Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00.

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.11. 4,290,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,924. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.15 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.98 and a 200-day moving average of $229.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.