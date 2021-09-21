Storj (STORJ) Price Down 26.3% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Storj has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002557 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $332.14 million and $35.73 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00124518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,915,267 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

