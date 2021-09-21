Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total value of $890,148.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,789. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $505.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

