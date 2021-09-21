Decheng Capital China Life Sci Acquires 1,542,553 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci purchased 1,542,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALPN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 123,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,762. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALPN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

