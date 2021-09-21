Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.73. The Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $6.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $17.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $18.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.61 to $20.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,058,475 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.84. The stock had a trading volume of 256,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $664.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $950.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $508.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.