TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TANNL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.