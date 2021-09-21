Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pintec Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Pintec Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pintec Technology by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,596. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

