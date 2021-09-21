Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $20.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,711,770.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,713,337 shares of company stock worth $123,268,014.

Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 2,257,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.