BinaryX Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $30.29 million and $1.15 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $16.08 or 0.00039216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001475 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.72 or 0.00914049 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,243,507 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,855 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

