Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. 1,692,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,136. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,624,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396 in the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 166,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 70,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

