Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Carter’s by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 174,956 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $94.41. 391,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,047. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

