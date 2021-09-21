Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives $8.80 Average PT from Analysts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GOTU stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $627.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

