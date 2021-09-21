Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Frax has a total market capitalization of $334.05 million and $14.84 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00064473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00171929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00107100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.71 or 0.06670817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,108.19 or 1.00275613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.00747328 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 338,961,327 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

