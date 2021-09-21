China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE CEA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.35.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

