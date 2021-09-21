SEEN Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00008520 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $5,408.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SEEN has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00126323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044437 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

