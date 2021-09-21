Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post $53.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.02 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $225.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. 5,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $477.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.