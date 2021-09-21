Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. BRP Group also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRP. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 702,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,946. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -114.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

BRP Group, Inc

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

