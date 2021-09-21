Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Declines By 27.7%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

SID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 4,129,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

