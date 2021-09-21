Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.