Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

