GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEAGF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.