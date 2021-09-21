Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Declines By 28.4%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.81.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.