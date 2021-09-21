Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 141.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 163.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 134,843 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

ISR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 805,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

