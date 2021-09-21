CryptEx Price Hits $12.72 on Top Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $12.72 or 0.00030617 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.08 million and $28,048.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.13 or 0.99841651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00075479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054625 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001257 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002451 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

