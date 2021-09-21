Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRMK. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,063 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.