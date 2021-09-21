Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRMK. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,063 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

