$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.19. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. 263,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,808. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,950,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

