Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 115,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,752. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,141,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,052 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth $16,934,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth $7,273,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOF. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

