Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 83,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,569,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

FCAX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

