Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DESP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $797.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

