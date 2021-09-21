USDJ (USDJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.84 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $16.85 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00065091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00173304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00107688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.58 or 0.06790595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,402.70 or 0.99677849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.10 or 0.00748968 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

