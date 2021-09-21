BOLT (BOLT) Price Tops $0.0052

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $150,273.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00126083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00044081 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

