Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 315,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 2,526.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 535,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 25.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

