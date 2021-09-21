$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in eGain by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,757. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

