Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. 241,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 104,625.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

