Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Kubient news, Director Grainne M. Coen acquired 16,000 shares of Kubient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kubient alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBNT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kubient during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kubient by 101.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kubient during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kubient in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kubient in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Kubient stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 36,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,901. Kubient has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.