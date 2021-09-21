HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Down 27.8% in August

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other HyreCar news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,574 shares of company stock worth $6,763,439. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYRE. TheStreet downgraded HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 703,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,550. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.