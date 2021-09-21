Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of GLTO stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,096. The company has a market cap of $97.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Galecto has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

